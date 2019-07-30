Margaret O. Buckner Jumper, 88, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Claude Plunk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Jumper, the daughter of Lee Roy Buckner and Millie Marie Gross Buckner, was born on May 8, 1931, in Athens, Texas.
She and her husband, Donald E. Jumper, owned and operated City Market from 1951 to 1991. During that time she operated a catering business and always enjoyed cooking for her family. After 1991, she worked at the Sears Repair Center and the Social Security Office.
On Jan. 10, 1950, she married Donald E. Jumper, in Brownsboro and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three grandchildren, Jeremy Jumper, Angel Jumper and Robbie Bayley; two sisters, Iona Windham and Sue Johnson; and an infant brother, Henry Buckner.
Survivors include four children, Earl Dean Jumper and wife, Cherie, of Paris, Donald Ray Jumper, of Paris, Gerri Warren and husband, Curtis, of Tyler and Wanda Bayley, of Paris; brothers, Roy Hershel Buckner, of Ft. Worth and Hulen Lee Buckner and wife, Jeri, of Lake Dallas; grandchildren, Shellie Jumper, Traci Roberts, Key Yarbrough, Brittany Arnold, Tiffany Briscoe, Austin Warren, Heath Bayley and Deanise Lawson; great-grandchildren, Blue Bayley, Rider Roberts, Joshua Jumper, Morgan Cole, Makenzie Yarbrough, Emily Sharrock, Chloe Sharrock, Jordyn Lawson, Lauryn Lawson, Rayce Briscoe, Jayce Briscoe, Forest Arnold and River Arnold; a great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Jumper; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Key Yarbrough, Heath Bayley, Austin Warren, Chris Arnold, Jeremy Lawson and Joshua Jumper.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
