Adventure and pirates take to the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater next weekend at Paris Junior College as the Drama Department opens “Treasure Island” on Thursday.
Audiences will plunge into a tale set in the days of sailing ships, pirates and the adventures of Jim Hawkins and a search for an evil pirate’s buried treasure.
“It’s action-packed and it’s going to be really funny,” said Kathleen Hays, who is cast as both Blind Pew and Tom Morgan. “We’ve put a lot of time and energy into everything. There are some moments in there that are gut-busting funny and a lot of ‘shtick.’”
This production features stage combat from professional stage combat choreographer Orion Couling, who adapted the play for the stage, and helped rehearse the cast in the weeks of rehearsal leading up to the opening.
Set in the 1770s, the tale begins at an inn on the Devon coast of England and moves on to the South Seas in a whirlwind of treachery and mayhem with swashbuckling adventures. It is also the coming of age story of Jim Hawkins and his complex relationship with Long John Silver, a greedy rogue questing for gold while holding a great affection for the boy.
Chaston Tomlin, as the older Jim Hawkins, tells the story.
When asked what was the best part, Tomlin said, “Honestly, and this is true of any play that I’ve done here, it’s the closeness with the cast and all the friends I’ve made along the way at PJC.”
“Treasure Island” opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and repeats on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors and those with student ID, free for those with a current Paris Junior College ID. Again this year, anyone bringing a new children’s book will be admitted for $5. Reservations may be made by email at pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
