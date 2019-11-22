Robert Oliver Low, 92, of Antlers, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Low, the son of Raymond Oliver Low and Clarabel Rice Low, was born on Dec. 8, 1926, in Harvey, Illinois.
Following college, he began a career as a superintendent in construction which spanned many years before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tony Low; his parents; and all his siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Hale Low; three sons, Michael Low and wife, Cheryl, Randall Low and wife, Trina and Blake Low and wife, Debbie, all of Antlers, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tara Myers and husband, Cody, of Antlers, Oklahoma, Tandy Low, of Coweta, Oklahoma, Justin Landreth and wife, Tansy, of Antlers, Oklahoma, Savanna Eskue, of Antlers, Oklahoma, Macey Low of Antlers, Oklahoma and Zach Low and wife, Megan, of Antlers, Oklahoma; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
