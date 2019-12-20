John Morrison Wright, 88, of Sumner, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a graveside service for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Knights of Honor Cemetery with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral procession to Blossom where military honors will be rendered.
Mr. Wright, the son of George and Ada Fannie Hicks Wright, was born March 28, 1931, in Paris.
He served in the U.S. Navy where he received the Navy Occupation Service Medal “Europe” Clasp; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
He worked at Campbell Soup, was a brick mason, and later worked as janitor at Leisure Lodge Nursing Home. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Rife; a brother, Tommy Smith; an uncle, Bo Wright; and an aunt, Beulah Potts.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynette Wright of Fort Worth; a son, John Morrison Wright II of El Cajun, California; 18 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Phifer, Sarah Higdon, Mary Crouch and Donna Davidson Adams; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Durwin Wilkins, Andy Wilkins, Stoney Wilkins, Chris Wilkins, Sean Crouch, Joe Smith, James Smith and Weldon Coble. Honorary bearers will be: Bobby Phifer, David Rowton and Jory Coble.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.