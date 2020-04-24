Good morning, Red River Valley!
We find ourselves on the western boundary lines of where the national Storm Prediction Center expects to see more severe weather today, but don't let that give you a false sense of security. Be weather aware today.
The National Weather Service gives us a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Until a Pacific cold front swings through the region, today will be partly sunny with a high of 83. Winds from the south are pumping the atmosphere full of Gulf moisture, and it will be that dryline/cold front that triggers today's storms. The main threats for this region will be large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out, meteorologists warn.
Storm activity is expected to subside by 8 p.m. as the dryline quickly moves east into the Arklatex area. Behind the cold front will be a mostly cloudy evening becoming clear overnight as the low falls to around 54. Drier air will be flowing in from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.
That will lead us into a sunny weekend, with a Saturday high of 73 and a Sunday high of 76.
Stay weather aware, stay healthy and enjoy your Friday!
