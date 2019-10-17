Cornelius Laray Carter of Paris remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning after his Wednesday night arrest by Paris police.
Officers responded to a disturbance report at 10:55 p.m. in the 200 block of George Wright Homes, where they heard a man yelling at a woman inside the apartment. Officers found the 27-year-old Carter hiding in a bedroom, they said. Carter gave the officers a false name and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and a dangerous drug, police said.
While being booked into the jail, police found Carter had four more prescription pills hidden in his sock, they said. He was additionally charged with possession of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
He remained in jail this morning without bond, according to online records.
Man arrested on warrant revoking probation
Jonathan Eldrick Hannah, 45, of Paris, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on a warrant revoking his probation for possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds in a drug-free zone. He was also found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Dallas County charging him with criminal trespass, police said.
Hannah was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest minor on felony probation violation warrant
Paris police arrested 17-year-old Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks of Paris at the Lamar County Probation office at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday on a felony probation violation warrant. Leeks is currently on probation for a burglary of a habitation conviction, police said.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, but was later released on $5,000 bond, according to online records.
Police respond to vehicle burglary
Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary call at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Northeast Loop 286. The complainant reported someone had entered his locked vehicle and stole two firearms, a scope and two boxes of ammunition.
During the investigation, it could not be determined when or where the burglary had occurred, police said.
The investigation continues.
Police investigate reports of threat
Paris police met with a complainant Wednesday in the lobby of the police department at 5:04 p.m., where they reported a 33-year-old man came to their home in the 2300 block of Margaret Street and displayed a gun during an argument. The report states two small children were present during the incident, police said.
No one was injured during the incident, and the investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
