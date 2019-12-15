Good morning, Red River Valley!
Sunday's clouds never really dissipated over Paris, and we're likely to see more of the same today. There is a 20% chance of showers before 9 a.m., then the day will be mostly cloudy. The region won't get much above 42 degrees, and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon to about 38 by 5 p.m. as an Arctic high moves through.
Northerly winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30, so make sure any outside Christmas decorations are tied down well. The wind also will keep wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29. Make sure to check on neighbors and pets before bed to ensure they stay warm as we drop below freezing. It'll feel even colder as winds from the north northwest continue to blow around 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph.
The clouds should finally leave the sky for a sunny Tuesday, although it'll remain on the chilly side as the high shouldn't get much above 47 as north northwest winds continue 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20.
It'll be a chilly start to the week - the type of day to curl up with a good book and your favorite warm drink. Enjoy your Monday!
