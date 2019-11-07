NOV. 6 to NOV. 7
Paris Police Department
Billy Charles Hackler, 60: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Ray Penson, 29: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Jerry Dylan Cartwright, 21: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, burglary of a building.
Curtis Anthony August-Adams, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Robert Stafford Stewart, 36: Failure to appear/criminal no-support.
Jessica Nicole Allen, 41: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Dewey James Kelley, 24: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams.
Staff Reports
