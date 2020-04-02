Paris police responding to a criminal trespass report in the 300 block of 5th Street SW at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday said they encountered 26-year-old Aaron Javon McGee of Paris, who gave officers a false name. McGee was found to have an outstanding parole warrant.
Police said McGee refused officers’ commands to be arrested and was charged with resisting arrest along with failure to identify.
McGee was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police looking into report of people shooting at cars
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with witnesses who said two vehicles traveling on the road were involved where people in both cars were shooting at the other vehicles.
Officers were unable to locate the vehicles involved. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating fraud, theft complaints
At 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Stacy Lane and spoke with a complainant of a fraud who said someone called their bank and used their Social Security number in an attempt to remove money from their account. The bank refused the request and notified the complainant.
The incident is under investigation.
And police spoke with a complainant in the 600 block of 25th Street SW at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, who reported that someone had entered the unlocked vehicle and had stolen a handgun.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
