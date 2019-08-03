Senior citizens will be treated to an afternoon of bingo Thursday by the City of Paris at a monthly social gathering, according to event organizer Carla Trent, secretary at the Public Works office.
There is a change of locations from the City Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue to the Oak Park United Methodist Church gymnasium, 2515 Bonham St.
Refreshments and bingo are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m., according to Trent. Prizes will be $1 items.
