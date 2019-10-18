Mr. Hetrolia “Bubba” Edwards Jr., of Paris, Texas, went to be with his Lord on Oct. 13, 2019, in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Paris, Texas, with Pastor Richard Jones, eulogist. Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church St, Clarksville, TX.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
The body will lie in state on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the church prior to service.
Mr. Hetrolia Edwards Jr. was born on Aug. 11, 1952, to Hetrolia Sr. and Mamie Wade Edwards, in Paris, Texas.
Hetrolia was a mechanic. He enjoyed motor cycling and car racing.
Survivors are his mother, Mamie Wade Edwards, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Bennie Shepherd (The Rev. Billy) of Paris, Texas, Maxine Ellis (Larry), of Brookston, Texas, Joyce Milton (Robert), of Paris, Texas, and Kimberly Battle, of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers, Robert Edwards (Cora), of Tyler, Texas, J.B. Edwards (Mary), of Longview, Texas, Fredrick Edwards (Debra), of Paris, Texas, and James Lee Edwards, of Hugo, Oklahoma; stepchildren, Mickey Wise, Marchell Corsey, Sabrina Wise, Eric Wise, Rickey Wise, Ricky Hickson and Debra Threadgill, of Paris, Texas; special aunt/sister, Margaret Wade, of Paris, Texas; and a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
