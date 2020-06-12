Good morning, Red River Valley!
The heat will be turning up today and through the weekend, thanks to strengthening upper high pressure. Today will be sunny with a high near 90. A gentle wind will come from the east northeast around 5 mph, then turn to come from the southeast by afternoon. Expect a mostly clear night with a low around 67.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92, followed by a clear night with a low around 68. Sunday will follow in tow — a daytime high of 92 under sunny skies with an overnight low of 68.
Don't look for much to change in the next few days. Enjoy your summer and your Friday!
