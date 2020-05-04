Shambreka Denise Mathis, 31, of Paris, is charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of 12th Street NE on Sunday.
Police said a 71-year-old man reported that Mathis struck him and his vehicle with a broom after she had “sideswiped” him in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. The man told police he followed her to 12th Street NE, and she struck him with the broom as he started taking pictures of her vehicle.
Mathis was booked into the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Police investigation weekend assault complaints
At 11:16 p.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to the 200 block of 29th Street SW in reference to a disturbance. Once on scene, a 29-year-old complainant reported that an ex-boyfriend had forced his way into the house and had assaulted the complainant, who said the suspect had used a folding knife to threaten them during the assault. The complainant fled from the residence and summoned help from a neighbor, police said.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Also under investigation is a Friday afternoon assault. Police said they were called to the 300 block of Bonham Street, where it was reported that a known suspect has stolen some medication from the complainant. The suspect had threatened to assault the victim before running away with the medication, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
Police: Driver flees during attempted traffic stop
Paris police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 10:33 p.m. Friday after the driver had been recognized by the officer, who also saw the vehicle had a defective tail lamp. The driver then sped away attempting to evade the officers, police said.
Officers saw the vehicle making several turns before losing sight of it. The vehicle was found abandoned about two hours later. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary, theft reported on Saturday
Paris police responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of Clarksville Street at 1:25 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a woman had entered the store while wearing a PPE mask and later was seen by store personnel removing over the counter medication from the packaging.
The woman then left the store without paying for the medication and while fleeing the scene, entered a vehicle and nearly struck a pedestrian, police were told. The investigation continues.
Police also responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of West Neagle Street at 2:01 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported they had left the residence to take some friends home and upon their return found that someone had kicked the front door in. The only thing the complainant could find missing was some cash money. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested three people during the weekend.
