Monday
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., Cooper City Hall, 91 North Side Square, Cooper.
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St., Paris.
Honey Grove City Council: 6 p.m., Honey Grove City Hall, 633 N. 6th St., Honey Grove.
Honey Grove ISD: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
North Lamar ISD: 6 p.m., 6 p.m., North Lamar High School, 3201 Lewis Lane, Paris.
Reno City Council: 6 p.m., Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn, Reno.
Bogata City Council: 7 p.m. 128 N. Main, Bogata.
