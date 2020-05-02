Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties this week. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
Highway 19, Delta County: From Highway 24 to Hopkins County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews remove existing pavement surface and lay new hot mix surface at spot locations throughout these limits.
Business 271, Red River County: From Highway 271 to State Spur 38 (Bogata). Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.
Highway 37, Red River County: From Highway 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for crews as they perform prep right-of-way work.
Highway 82, Red River County: From FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.
Highway 82, Lamar County: From Clarksville Street to Red River County Line. Watch for daytime shoulder and lane closures while crews complete final backfill work at metal beam guard fence locations.
Highway 271, Lamar County: From FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
Highway 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: From the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.
