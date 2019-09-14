Aaron Parker gifted and talented teacher Britany Creamer taught her students the concept of GRIT. The students learned to “Give it your all, Redo if necessary, Ignore giving up and Take the time to do it right.”
As she finished presenting to her fourth-graders, the students were so excited about the concept that they wanted to present it to their classmates. The message they wanted to share is that everyone wants to give up sometimes, but it’s important to keep going.
“I never imagined it would turn into a class presentation,” Creamer said. “It is so inspiring to watch a group of kids recognize a need and share their passion and compassion with others. We need more of this in the world.”
