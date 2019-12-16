Billie Irene Martin, 86, of Paris, formerly, of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Paris, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Davella and John Millsap.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Graveside services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, at Crown Hill Memorial Park, in Dallas.
Mrs. Martin, the daughter of William Franklin Abercrombie and Pauline Goodman Abercrombie, was born on Nov. 8, 1933, in Foreman, Arkansas.
She attended school in Foreman, Arkansas. Her career with the Dallas Independent School District as pastry cook spanned many years before her retirement.
Billie was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Carrollton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Martin Sr., following a marriage that spanned 65 years. All her siblings also preceded her in death.
Survivors include four children, Donnie Abercrombie, of Trenton, Dorsey Martin Jr. and wife, Pat, of Farmers Branch, Davella Millsap and husband, John, of Paris and David Martin, of Frisco; grandchildren, Paula René Sutton and husband, Rob, Donnie Ray Abercrombie and wife, Tammy, Micheal Martin, Amie VanBlarcom and husband, Jeff, Deanna Millsap, Johnny Dale Millsap Jr. and wife, Hillary, Ashlie Martin and Cody Martin; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
