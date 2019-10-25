Rosie Mae Jackson, 89, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing Center.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Bonnie’s Chapel in Brownrigg Funeral Home, with Minister Robert Young officiating and Minister Joshua Jackson serving as eulogist. Burial will follow at Fairground Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Virgie Reeves, of Clarksville, Texas, Rosie and the late Lloyd Carreathers, of Dallas, Texas; sons, Harry (Heidrun) Jackson, of Fairfield, California, Garry and the Late Teresa Jackson, of Wichita, Kansas; Curly (Roslyn) Jackson, of Rowlett, Texas and Tony (Addie) Jackson, of Columbus, Missouri; sister, Mable Parker, of Clarksville, Texas; brother, Charles (Lucille) Parke, of Hugo, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Thelma Jones, of Annona, Texas; brother-in-law, Raymond Jackson Sr., of Clarksville, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; also a host of other relatives and friends.
