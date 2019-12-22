William Henry “Bill” Ayres III, age 71, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
A 1966 Paris High graduate, Bill obtained his B.S. in computer science from the former East Texas State University (Texas A&M-Commerce).
He enjoyed countless interactions with the local community while serving at his family-owned Ayres Department Store in downtown Paris. While residing in Central Florida, he was an influential computer programmer during his tenure at Martin Marietta, now known as Lockheed Martin. Later in his career, he provided key guidance and advice to those with mental and behavioral health challenges.
Always putting his faith and family first, Billy enjoyed providing invaluable support to his family and friends, playing competitive tennis, writing poetry and rooting on the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.
He was the son of William Henry Ayres Jr. and Mary Kimball Ayres; and grandson of William Henry Ayres and Alta Ayres.
He is survived by his son, Eldon Matthew “Matt” Ayres; and siblings, Bok Kimball “Kim” Ayres, Candace Ayres Matera and Linda Ayres Lindell.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 116 S. Collegiate Drive, Paris, TX 75460.
