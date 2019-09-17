Fall recruitment for Girl Scouts continues this week at local elementary schools with a special event Thursday afternoon at Camp Gambill, 45 Camp Gambill Drive, in Sumner.
Girls in grades kindergarten through grade 12, along with parents and potential volunteers, are encouraged to attend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We will be having STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities,” local troop leader and Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Council membership liaison Janna Phan said.
For the past week, Phan has been visiting North Lamar ISD, Chisum ISD and Paris ISD schools handing out brochures and encouraging girls to consider becoming scouts.
“We welcome students from all area schools,” Phan said.
