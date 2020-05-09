The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is seeking recipes for Cooper’s sesquicentennial cookbook. The 150th anniversary of the town is in October, right before the annual Cotton Harvest Festival, and the chamber seeks to mark the occasion with a cookbook.
“We are taking recipes through Aug. 1,” Chamber Executive Board Member Keri Fouse said. “We’re hoping to get it printed and back by October so we can sell them in time for Christmas.”
Recipes may be submitted to deltacountycookbook@gmail.com. The chamber is also accepting sponsorship positions for the book. For information, call the chamber at 903-395-4313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.