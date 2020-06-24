Betty Jean Gaines, 88, of Paris passed away on June 22, 2020.
Memorial services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Temple of Deliverance Church. Pastor Jerry Heggins will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Gaines was born on March 21, 1932, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to the late Otie Black and Zeffie Henderson. She married the late Elvis Gaines on July 24, 1952.
Betty was a member of Temple of Deliverance Church and the mother of the church as well. A former member of Overcomers Church of God-In-Christ for 52 years.
Betty was a 1951 graduate of Gibbons High School, an employee of Campbell Soup Company from Dec. 17, 1964 until her retirement on March 31, 1992.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvis Gaines; one son; three sisters; two brothers; and three uncles.
Loved ones who remain are daughters, Debra Kay Warner, of Kennedale, Texas, Shirley Ann Gaines, of Paris, Texas, Vickey Jean (Rickey) Ladell, of Paris, Texas; granddaughter, Tiffany (Waverly) Jeffrey, of Paris, Texas; grandsons, Carl Warner II, of Kennedale, Texas, Demear Warner, of Fort Worth, Texas; great-granddaughter, Kendravia Davis, of Paris, Texas; great-grandson, London Alexander Warner, of Grand Prairie, Texas; also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
