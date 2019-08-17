Wonderful morning, Red River Valley!
The latest high pressure system to park itself over the region will continue to bring us dry, sunny skies, high temperatures near 97, a heat index value around 104 degrees, and a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties, in effect from noon today through 7 p.m. Sunday. Red River County's heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Sunday, and Choctaw County's heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. today.
Tonight will be clear with a low near 78.
School might be back in session, but it's still summer, that's for sure.
Get out and enjoy this beautiful Saturday, and remember to stay cool and hydrated!
