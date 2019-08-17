Wonderful morning, Red River Valley! 

The latest high pressure system to park itself over the region will continue to bring us dry, sunny skies, high temperatures near 97, a heat index value around 104 degrees, and a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties, in effect from noon today through 7 p.m. Sunday. Red River County's heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Sunday, and Choctaw County's heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. today. 

Tonight will be clear with a low near 78.

School might be back in session, but it's still summer, that's for sure.

Get out and enjoy this beautiful Saturday, and remember to stay cool and hydrated!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

