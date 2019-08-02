Faith Tabernacle to honor pastor
The members of Faith Tabernacle B.C. will honor their pastor, Rev. C. E. Wallace Sr., and his wife with their 19th appreciation service at 3 p.m. this Sunday.
Special guest will be the Living Word B.C., and Rev. R. C. Slaughter will bring the message.
The church is at 804 14th St. NE, in Paris.
Pacio Baptist to hold revival
Paul and Vanessa Cherry will lead Pacio Baptist Church in revival beginning at 11 a.m. services on Sunday and extending through Wednesday with services at 6:30 p.m. nightly.
Pacio Baptist Church is at 4534 FR 198E in Delta County. Pastor Eugene Adams invites the public to attend.
New Birth Baptist sets service of love
New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 W. Campbell St., will hold a service of love for Raye McGuire at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Theme for the service is “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another,” John 13:35. McGuire has been ill, and the program is to benefit him and his family.
Bishop Samuel F. Evans is host pastor and sponsor of the event.
Baptist association to start senior VBS
The Red River Valley Baptist Association’s 15th year of senior adult vacation Bible school begins its second week at 9:30 a.m. Monday at His Place Fellowship, 925 Highway 24 (across from Chisum Schools).
All senior adults are invited to join in for singing, Bible study, missions study and much more.
Mount Sinai to celebrate pastor anniversary
The members of Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ will celebrate the Seventh Annual Pastor and First Lady’s anniversary, honor Corjuan and Tammy Beauford on Aug. 11 at the church.
Special guest will be Jerard R. Mosley Sr. and the North Star MBC Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.