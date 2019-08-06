Faught Volunteer Fire Department extinguished an electrical fire Monday night at 1627 Amherst Road with minimal home damage and no injuries, Chief Rick Browning said Tuesday.
Browning said the department responded to the call around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the home. Powderly and Blossom also responded. While units were en-route, a second page was sent out to Reno and Chicota volunteer fire departments for more water tankers due to the home’s remote location, Browning said.
The fire chief said firefighters found flames in the wall of the bathroom and extinguished them promptly. Firefighters also inspected the walls and attic and ventilated the home for smoke.
Browning said the fire was caused by an electrical outlet in the bathroom that was overloaded with too many appliances. The family left the home after seeing flames, and no injuries were reported.
There was smoke damage to the bathroom wall and opposing wall of the bedroom next door. Still, Browning was optimistic about the call and thanked the other departments for their assistance.
“It was what we call a good night,” Browning said. “It was a good save, we saved the house and there were no injuries, it was a good call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.