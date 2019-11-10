Johnny Wayne Shawhart, 77, of Powderly, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.
The family has scheduled a memorial service for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Arthur City Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Graham officiating. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Shawhart, the son of Woodrow & Opal Chapman Shawhart, was born Aug. 31, 1942, in the Rawhide Community of Lamar County.
From 1960 to 1963, he served in the United States Army. During most of his working years he was a painter. Johnny was a faithful member of Arthur City Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great grandson, Ricky Langley; and a sister, Glenda Saunders.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Rayburn Shawhart, whom he married on July 11, 1969, building 50 years of family and memories; two children, Kenny Shawhart of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Belinda Lawson and wife, Balinda Bryan, of Lamar Point; a granddaughter, Amanda Robertson and husband, Bradley, of Powderly and two great-grandchildren, Serenity Langley and Virginia Lawson; along with three nieces and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
