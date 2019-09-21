Good Saturday morning, Red River Valley!
1.17 - that's how many inches of rain the Paris area received Friday, according to preliminary National Weather Service records. More may have fallen in locally heavy downpours (got a gauge? Click here or comment on this story to send us your measurement).
The forecast calls for a weekend break in storm activity, although National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain warns some isolated showers may pop up throughout the region. Otherwise, today will start off cloudy and become mostly sunny with a high around 88 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph.
Clouds will roll in again tonight for a mostly cloudy, 71-degree overnight. Sunday will be partly sunny and 90 degrees. Rain chances re-enter the forecast Sunday night and stick around throughout the work week.
Get your Saturday on, and enjoy the weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.