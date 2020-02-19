Six students at Stone Middle School brought home medals after competing against 299 science projects from 27 school districts at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on Feb. 13.
Competing and placing in their categories were eighth-graders Emeline Del Toro and Joy Greenwell. Del Toro placed first in the Chemical/Physical category with her project "Can Athletes Legally Cheat their Way to Victory?" Greenwell placed third in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project "Grow to the Light."
Seventh-graders bringing home ribbons were second place winner Roselyn Spencer who competed in the Behavioral/Biological category with her project "Do Plans Need More Personal Space?" Amberlee Freelan placed fifth in the Chemical/Physical category with her project "Drink More Milk."
Two students from sixth grade brought home third place ribbons. Carter Sullivan competed in the Chemical/Physical category with his project "What Household Cleaners are the Most Effective at Killing Bacteria?" Rory Stewart entered the Inventions category, which was comprised of fourth- through eighth-grader entries, and placed third overall with her project "Pond Water Purifier."
