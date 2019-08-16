Fire and Rescue

AUG. 15 to AUG. 16
Falls
6:36 to 6:55 p.m., 1100 13th St. SE.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
4:45 to 4:55 p.m., 1600 W. Austin St.
Vehicle Fire
12:01 to 12:29 p.m., 2600 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
6 to 6:21 a.m., 2220 Lamar Ave.
7 to 7:13 a.m., 2183 E. cherry St.
8:32 to 8:44 a.m., 25 13th St. SE.
8:34 to 8:45 a.m., 3237 Bonham St.
9:58 to 10:24 a.m., 2300 13th St. SW.
10:09 to 10:23 a.m., 1935 Cleveland St.
11:52 to a.m., to 12:10 p.m., 1124 12th St. SE.
12:34 to 12:48 p.m., 3920 Alpine St.
2:05 to 2:28 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
3:11 to 3:16 p.m., 3180 Pine Mill Road.
6:22 to 6:30 p.m., 15047th St. SE.
8:15 to 8:36 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
9:30 to 9:21 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
9:42 to 9:53 p.m., a400 W. Washington St.
4:09 to 4:20 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
5:09 to 5:42 a.m., 1722 Fitzhugh Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:52 to 5:26 p.m., 2600 NE Loop 286.
9:30 to 9:32 p.m., 15300 Highway 82 W.
9:33 to 10:16 p.m. 15300 Highway 82 W.
