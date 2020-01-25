JAN. 24 to JAN. 25
Constable Precinct 5
Jaylon Terell King, 22: Bond surrender/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (two counts), bond surrender/evading arrest/detention, judgment nisi/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Paris Police Department
Jason Patrick Hadrava, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Marcus Daniel Ellis, 48: Violation of bond/protective order.
Danny Joe Smith, 46: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Karasma Sade Young, 27: Motion to revoke/criminal mischief, $100 to $750, not secured by seatbelt-passenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.