Jane Ann Rater, age 80, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Dallas Methodist Medical Center. Although she struggled with health issues for the last year, she is now at rest and peace.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 am. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Providence Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. She will lie in state at the funeral home Saturday and Sunday and friends are encouraged to come and sign the register book and leave a memory for the family.
Jane was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Lamar County to George Dillard McFadden and Katherine Frances Lowman McFadden, and was a life-long resident of the county. She became an RN in 1974 and if you were lucky enough to have her as your nurse, you received the most compassionate, skilled nursing care available. She was a fun-loving lady and enjoyed long conversations that most often ended up in lots of laughter. She had a deep love of her family and her companion dogs, of which there were many over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Lazos (Sal) of Terrell and Mandy Giberson (Robert) of Sumner; 14 grandchildren, Tara Uwakwe (Kizito), Shanna Clark (Mike), Cheyanne Deverell, Ryan Giberson, Lizzy Giberson, Robbie Giberson, Alex Giberson, Hope Giberson, Faith Giberson, Gage Giberson, Miranda Giberson, Raymond Lazos, Daniel Lazos and Cierra Lazos; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Allison, Landyn, Derek, Drake, Frankie, Malia, Jeremiah, Avalee, Isla and Rey Riley; a sister, Wanda June Barber (Kenneth); a nephew, Kenny Barber (Gail); a niece, Frances Bush (Jack); and many great-nieces and nephews. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
