Mt. Canaan BC to host installation service for new pastor Sunday
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 60 Sycamore St. in Paris, will celebrate the installation of its new pastor, the Rev. Byron Ray Blanton at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Guest speaker is to be pastor Lance Mann of Solid Rock Baptist Church, of Paris.
Paris Church of God plans fall festival
Plans are underway at the Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., for a fall festival Oct. 30 complete with an exotic petting zoo featuring a kangaroo, according to youth leader Tyler Knight.
“This community event will be fun and will give you and your kids an interactive Wednesday night,” Knight said.
Sponsorships are being accepted until Oct. 14 for this community event. Contact Knight at pariskidspastor@gmail.com.
Revival set at Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Annona
A revival is set for Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, Highway 44 South of Annona.
Speaker is to be T.J. Roberson, pastor of St. Paul Baptist church of Texarkana, Texas.
Everyone is invited. T.L. Blevins is pastor of Rock of Ages Baptist Church of Annona. Call 903-697-3368.
Lifeline Worship Center to host free concert featuring His Call
His Call, a Southern gospel group, will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Lifeline Worship Center, 6780 Lamar Road in Reno.
The concert is free but a love offering will be received. Lunch will follow and everyone is invited to stay.
New Olive Baptist to honor pastor and wife on ninth anniversary
New Olive Baptist church will honor its pastor, George and Mary Ann Fisher, with a ninth anniversary celebration on Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speak is to be Bishop Samuel Evans. the public is invited.
Fish Fry set at First United Methodist Church-Deport on Saturday
First United Methodist Church of Deport will hold a fish fry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Donations will be accepted; takeouts are available.
First United Methodist Church of Deport is at 177 S. Pecan St. in Deport.
