Good morning, Red River Valley!
Did someone order cool and dreary? That's what's in store for the region as showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through before noon, according to the National Weather Service. Shower chances diminish throughout the day as the high reaches about 49 degrees. Winds will come from the northeast at about 5 to 10 mph just to keep things cool.
Cloud will continue to fill the sky tonight, though they should begin to clear at some point as the low falls to about 32. That will lead us into a rather cool, but sunny Thursday. The sun will have a hard time overcoming the cold and gusty north winds, which will limit the high to about 44 degrees, the National Weather Service predicts. Look for subfreezing temperatures overnight Thursday as the low drops to about 28.
A warming trend is expected to begin Friday as highs get back into the low 50s, with temperatures rebounding to the 60s and possibly 70s Sunday into Monday.
The sun will return soon enough. Enjoy your Wednesday!
