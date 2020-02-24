Feb. 21 to Feb. 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
12:49-1:22 p.m., 1100 23rd St. SE.
6:12-6:7 p.m., 1525 Margaret St.
7:49-7:56 p.m., 700 N. Main St.
10:44-11:16 p.m., 1306 Bonham St.
7:37-7:49 p.m., 1835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Grass/Brush Fire
3:34-3:48 p.m., 3070 E. Houston St.
1:17-1:40 p.m., 800 W. Center St.
First Responder-Paris
6:08-6:26 a.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
6:52-7 a.m., Bonham St.
12:05-12:23 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
12:50-12:55 p.m., 3440 Robin Rd.
2:24-4:03 p.m., 7000 Bonham St.
4:56-5:13 p.m., 660 25th St. SW.
6:11-6:23 p.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
10:28-10:39 p.m., 50 23rd St. SW.
10:59-11:30 p.m., 520 Deshong Dr.
2:34-2:59 p.m., 1713 Neathery St.
8:10-8:18 a.m., 4115 Dawn Dr.
9:56-10:14 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:17-10:51 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
1:33-1:43 p.m., Grand Avenue.
2:16-2:30 p.m., 601 E. Hickory St.
4:22-6:04 p.m., 1713 Neathery St.
6:35-6:47 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
4:18-4:52 a.m., 1070 34th St. SE.
6:50-7:10 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Rd.
7:33-7:59 a.m. 520 Deshong Dr.
12:16-12:35 p.m., 202 E. Hickory St.
3:52-4:04 p.m., 2235 Bella Vista Dr.
4:44-4:55 p.m., 822 19th St. NW.
5:29-5:52 p.m., 519 Grand Ave.
8:45-9:24 p.m., 1045 31st St. SE.
10:21-11:10 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:09-12:50 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:33-12:57 a.m., 865 12th St. SE.
2:26-2:50 409 E. Washington St.
4:14-4:33 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Dr.
Vehicle Crash w/Injury
10:27-10:30 p.m., 440 12th St. SE.
12:21-12:28 p.m., 100 W. Sherman St.
12:47-1:02 p.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
9:23-9:34 a.m., 607 Fitzhugh Ave.
6:28-7:19 p.m., 3905 Bonham St.
9:44-9:58 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:48-7 p.m., 829 S. Main St.
8:21-8:24 a.m., 2440 Cleveland St.
Staff Reports
