Good morning, Red River Valley!
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today as the remnants of a West Texas storm system skirt along the Red River. After 10 a.m., the area should be rain-free, but the skies will remain cloudy as the high gets to about 79 degrees.
Tonight will kick off a potentially wet, springlike pattern for the remainder of the week as Texas finds itself sandwiched between lows. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again after 4 a.m. as the low falls to 65 degrees.
That 20% chance for showers rises to 30% Thursday morning on another mostly cloudy day. The high will get near 81. The chance for rain remains 30% into the overnight as the low falls to 67.
Rain chances bounce between 20% and 30% through the weekend, so be sure to plan accordingly.
Enjoy your Thursday!
