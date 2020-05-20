Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today as the remnants of a West Texas storm system skirt along the Red River. After 10 a.m., the area should be rain-free, but the skies will remain cloudy as the high gets to about 79 degrees. 

Tonight will kick off a potentially wet, springlike pattern for the remainder of the week as Texas finds itself sandwiched between lows. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again after 4 a.m. as the low falls to 65 degrees.

That 20% chance for showers rises to 30% Thursday morning on another mostly cloudy day. The high will get near 81. The chance for rain remains 30% into the overnight as the low falls to 67.

Rain chances bounce between 20% and 30% through the weekend, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Late Week.jpg
The pattern will become more active later this week Thursday into Friday night. Coverage will generally be 20-40%. A few strong to possibly brief severe storms are possible across the northwest and Red River Valley area. Hail and gusty downburst winds are the primary hazards. Rain chances are expected to go up this weekend.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.