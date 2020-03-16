Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:15 to 1:26 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
12:54 to 1:26 p.m., 230 Johnson Wood Drive.
First Responder-Paris
8:34 to 8:43 a.m., 7847 Highway 82 W.
6:47 to 6:57 p.m. 9000 Highway 271 S.
7:36 to 7:48 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
8:32 to 9:04 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:46 to 11:20 a.m., 3000 Highway 271 S.
11:27 to 11:35 p.m., 355 3rd St. SW.
10:19 to 10:35 a.m., 518 CR 36980.
10:36 to 10:52 a.m., 1110 W. Henderson St.
12:12 to 12:34 p.m., 2230 E. PrIce St.
1:16 to 1:39 p.m., 649 22nd St. SE.
3:26 to 3:50 p.m., 600 22nd St. SE.
8:48 to 9:34 p.m., 2220 W. Sherman St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:09 to 1:43 p.m., 5000 FR 195.
5:01 to 5:53 p.m., 3000 Highway 271 S.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
10:44 to 11:56 p.m., 4255 FR 195.
Public Service
