Boys & Girls Club donation
The Oak Ridge Boys personalized an electric guitar, which was presented to Katrina Mitchell, unit director, by First Christian Church Paris Senior Minister Barry Loving for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley annual fundraising auction on Dec. 6.

