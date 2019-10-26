People can take part in a cornhole tournament Saturday at the Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, to benefit Shirley Harris, who is fighting Stage 4 lymphoma.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. and the contest kicks off at 4. Registration is $50 per team, and the tournament will be a double-elimination format.
The champions will win $1,000, second place will receive two sets of cornhole boards and the third-place team will receive one cornhole board.
