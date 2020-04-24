Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to upgrade safety elements on four roadways in Lamar and Red River counties is set to begin Thursday.
Contractor Striping Technology LP was granted 100 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $340,000. The target date for completion of this work is November, 2020, officials said.
In Lamar County, the contractor will upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 82 and North Collegiate Drive in Paris, and install flashing LED Chevron signs on a portion of FM 38 (from 0.10 miles south of Cottonwood Creek to 0.20 miles north of Cottonwood Creek).
In Red River County, the contractor will upgrade the traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 82 and FM 410, and install a flashing beacon light at the intersection of Highway 82 and FM 1159.
This work will require temporary daytime lane closures, and occasional traffic delays, officials said.
Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cellphones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.