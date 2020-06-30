Paris police spoke to a complainant on the telephone at 2:26 p.m. Monday in reference to a vehicle theft that had occurred in the 2900 block of 19th Street NW. The complainant reported they had rented a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro to take on vacation. The complainant had let a friend from their past stay with them for a couple of days and on this date, found that the friend had taken the vehicle along with $400 cash and some personal property.
The vehicle and suspect, 37-year-old Brandie Perry from Alvin and Christopher Barnhill, 41, were later located in Brazoria County. Both were arrested. The investigation continues.
Police: Man waved gun after being asked to move from gas pumps
At 2:32 p.m. Monday, Paris police responded to a man with a gun call in the 1800 block of Bonham Street. It was reported that people were waiting in line to get gasoline and a vehicle parked at the pump was taking an unusually long time to finish getting gasoline ahead of them.
The complainant honked at the suspect and asked if she could get fuel and the driver, a white man in his late 20s, that looked as if he was intoxicated, exited the vehicle, police said. The suspect told the complainant he would leave when he felt it was time. The suspect then reached into the vehicle and pulled out a pistol, police were told. The suspect waved the pistol around and said he was not leaving until he wanted to, the complainant told police.
No direct threats were made and the pistol was never pointed at the victims, police said. The suspect then drove away. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating counterfeit bill usage
Paris police responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:51 p.m. Monday in reference to a forgery. It was reported that a white man in a black vehicle had attempted to pay for an order of food with a fake $10 bill. The suspect left the scene before officers were called. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday.
