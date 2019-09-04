George William Jury ll, 94, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to service time on Saturday. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Naval Funeral Detail.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1924, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a son of George William Jury Sr. and Clara Lillian Olive Jury.
He served for 10 years in the U.S. Navy, was a member of Novice Baptist Church, Paris Masonic Lodge # 27, Disabled Veterans of America # 89 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3990. Mr. Jury was a machinist having worked for Westinghouse.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Jury; sons, George William Jury lll and David Dale Jury; daughter, Lorena Carol Knutson; son-in-law, James Sharrock and wife, Barbara; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Jury was preceded in death by daughters, Laura Jean Sharrock and Patricia Marie Kilpatrick.
If desired in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Masonic Children’s Home or Novice Baptist Church Building Fund.
