According to Dr. James Froelich, the County Health Authority, seven employees at the Sam Rayburn Memorial VA Medical Center in Bonham have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 18. All seven cases are reported to have been found in a single area of the VA complex.
Several employees have been sent home to quarantine until more detailed test results come back, shutting down the VA Call Center.
As of 1:00 pm, Wednesday, no VA nursing home residents have tested positive.
“The medical director of the Dallas area VA system, Dr. Stephen Holt, along with local VA operations manager, Elizabeth Dannel and Bonham VA Chief-of-Staff, (and) Dr. Hussain Haideri, met with County Judge, Randy Moore and myself, County Health Authority, Dr. James Froelich, on Friday, April 17, 2020 to discuss the evolving situation. All three VA medical leaders committed to decisive action to curtail the outbreak. I personally appreciate their rapid response and actions to safeguard our citizens and our veterans,” Dr. Froelich stated.
Last week, Froelich said seven of the county's then 12 cases were Bonham residents, including three men ages 23, 64 and 72; and four women ages 30, 33, 65 and 76. Outside Dodd city limits, there was a 57-year-old woman with a confirmed case, and in Telephone there was a 62-year-old woman with Covid-19. Just outside Trenton, cases were confirmed for two men, ages 31 and 47.
A new positive case has also been confirmed in Lamar County. This brings the total number of cases to eight: 7 travel related and 1 community spread.
