Ronnie Nutt of Paris and The Oak Ridge Boys are at it again, spreading First Christian Church’s “Make A Difference” campaign around the country.
Wednesday night, Ronnie attended an Oak Ridge Boys concert in Branson, Missouri, when Joe Bonsall recognized him and his wife, Raylene, before an audience of about 3,000 people.
After Paris’ own Duane Allen sang the lead for “Did I Make A Difference,” Bonsall recounted how The Oaks returned the song written by country music legend Bill Anderson to their show repertoire after almost two decades. Ronnie recorded the segment and sent out an email.
“Ronnie was the reason we started singing that song again,” Bonzell said from The Mansion Theatre stage, explaining The Oaks performed a fundraising concert for the Boys & Girls Club of Paris in October 2018. “It was an old album cut from the early 2000s.
“Ronnie called us not long before the show and said the theme for the show this year is ‘Make A Difference,’ and it’s going to be our church’s theme for the rest of the year and even beyond,” Bonsall recalled, adding that Ronnie asked, “‘Do you think you can dig up that old song and bring it with you?’ So we dug it up, rehearsed it and had it ready for the show that night, and we raised a lot of money for the Boys and Girls Club there.
“The fact of the matter, Ronnie, is we can’t quit singing it,” Bonsall said to a round of applause and to a “good, good, good, good” heard coming from Ronnie.
By coincidence — or maybe not — early Thursday afternoon, Duane Allen posted a Facebook fan page message from Ronnie thanking The Oaks for taking the “Make A Difference” message across the USA.
Ronnie wrote:
“Our minister, Barry Loving and our church members took your challenge and said we will be a Make A Difference church in our community and hoped you would take that challenge message through your nightly concerts over the USA. You have, and no telling how much good you have created in our world.”
Ronnie then listed some of the things the church has done during the past year, such as hosting monthly first responder breakfast gatherings, donating to local organizations, tutoring grade school children, presenting Christmas gifts for children of incarcerated parents, feeding the homeless and more.
“Ronnie’s church wanted to continue this act of giving,” Allen wrote, noting the roughy $100,000 the Oaks raised and donated from a couple of back-to-back benefit concerts for the local Boys and Girls Club in 2017 and 2018.
“Today, I got a short list of some of the things that Ronnie and his church have done in the last year. I was just blown away when I read this, and wanted to share with you.”
It is heartwarming to see Paris, Texas, promoted by a Country Music Hall of Fame group that has been making a difference across our great country for almost 50 years, and continues to do so on television and in almost 150 concert performances each year. And it’s also heartwarming to realize how much the many churches in our community do to make a difference in the place I call my hometown.
