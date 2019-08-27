Fire and rescue

AUG. 26 to AUG. 27
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:46 to 7:13 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
12:51 to 2:10 a.m., 2430 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
7:46 to 8:02 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:14 to 10:41 a.m., 346 25th St. SW.
12:36 to 12:52 p.m., 705 Pecan Court.
1:04 to 1:16 p.m., 718 Pine Bluff St.
2:08 to 2:26 p.m., 1800 FR 195.
4:03 to 4:08 p.m., 2060 FR 79.
9:17 to 9:35 p.m., 213 13th St. NW.
11:52 p.m. to 12:17 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
Line Down/Transformer fire
12:17 to 12:44 p.m., 1400 Cedar St.
