Paris Police Department
Vicki Lynn Cornelius, 58: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Randy Thomas Cornelius, 65: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Arissa Ann Hinkle, 18: Theft of property, $100 to $750, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Scott Headley, 25: Bench warrant/theft of firearm, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (two counts), theft of a firearm.
Adrienne Renee Minter, 28: No liability insurance, failure to appear.
Jerry Lynn Lowrey, 41: Bond held insufficient/crinminal trespass.
Constable Precinct 5
Garrett Lynn Edmonson, 27: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Reno Police Department
Roy Dennis Lee Jr., 28: Failure to signal with a turn indicator, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
Tariq Naim Smith, 25: Aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possesion of a firearm by a felon, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 50 or more items, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, fugitive from justice/burglary of a structure/conveyance, fugitive from justice/fraudulent use of personal ID, fugitive from justice/unlawful possession of stolen credit card, fugitive from justice/grand theft, fugitive from justice/conditional release violation-burglary.
