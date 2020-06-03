Wayne Peel, 91, of Paris, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Open Air Pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Wade White officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Delma Wayne Peel was born on Dec. 3, 1928 in Monkstown, Fannin County, Texas, to Sherman and Velma Cates Peel. He graduated from Honey Grove High School and served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant.
Mr. Peel first married Claudia DeLaughter on April 4, 1953. She died on Aug. 9, 2008. He then married Nell Baker Baldwin on May 18, 2009.
He worked as a television repairman for Barnes TV and a milkman for Foremost Dairies following his retirement from the Air Force and enjoyed making fiddles. Mr. Peel was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Nell Peel, of Paris; four children, Charlotte Flowers and husband, John, of Dallas, Douglas Alan Peel, of Emporia, Kansas, Anita Williams and husband, Terry, of Paris and Barry Peel and Cheryl Holsomback, of Josephine, Texas; his sister, Joyce McCraw, of Arlington, Texas; three step-children, Donna Spencer and husband, Jim, of Powderly, Darwin Pynes, of Paris and Lisa Slagle, of Paris; five grandchildren, Eric Peel and wife, Brandi, of Reno, Lindsey McCormick and husband, Matthew, of Reno, Daniel Williams, of Frisco, Karen Gilbreath and husband, Colton, of Windom and Natasha Peel and Adrian Basham, of Plano; three great-grandchildren, Parker Gilbreath, Jacob Wayne Gilbreath and Emma Haley McCormick; and numerous extended family.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Wayne Peel; and his parents.
