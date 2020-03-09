Good morning, Red River Valley!
Short rainfall is expected to end quickly during the morning hours on Monday with strong southerly winds continuing ahead of a cold front that will approach during the evening hours.
"We should see skies scatter out during the late afternoon and drier mid level air surges in from the west," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn. "There will be a low chance that an additional shower or perhaps even an isolated thunderstorm develops along the front in our far northeast counties late tomorrow afternoon and evening, and we`ll continue to monitor this potential."
Otherwise, Monday will be a warm and breezy day with highs in the mid/upper 70s, according to Dunn.
