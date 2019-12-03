Bulletin Board

TODAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Steve Tucker will present on parliamentary procedure.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Creative Crafts; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 3150 S. church St., dinner at 6:30 p.m., lodge opens at 7:30 p.m.
Lamar County Democratic Party: 6 p.m. at Train Depot, 1125 Bonham St. in Paris. Audrey Spanko for Texas Senate - Lamar County Campaign Kickoff.
17th Annual Tree of Angels, 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St, in support of victims of violent crime, sponsored by People Against Violent Crime, bring an angel ornament to hang on the tree, reception to follow.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
NAACP: 5 p.m., NAACP building, across from the Booker T. Washington Homes on Fitzhugh Street.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., Dr. David Taylor presents “Alaskan Wilderness,” visitors welcome, call 903-496-0710.
Roxton Annual Christmas Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m., downtown pavilion, refreshments, visit from Santa, entertainment by Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association.
