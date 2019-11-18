Rena Sue Goss, 55, of Paris, died at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov.18, 2019, at Powderly Church of God. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Rena was born on Jan. 6, 1964, in Kerrville, Texas, to John and Frances Gail Fogleman.
She married David Wayne Goss on Dec. 1, 1994, in Hugo. Mrs. Goss was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her husband, David Goss; eight children, Michael Novian, Sherena Emeyabbi, Sabrena Hlas and Joe Woods, Brady Goss, Dustin Goss, Jeffery Goss and wife, Kristina, Danny Emeyabbi and wife, Christy and Jennifer Goss; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Rielyn, Braelyn, Tyler, Ashton, Tandra, Layla, Nevaeh, Bralyon, Gunner and Coden; and eight siblings, Melissa, Shanna, Craig, Mary, Jenna Mae, Stephanie, Sheila and John.
Online condolences may be made to the Goss family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.