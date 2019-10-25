Henry Starks, 73, of Ellenwood, Georgia, formerly of Paris, Texas, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. at 11 a.m., at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, with Elder Joel Snowton Jr. serving as eulogist. Bishop N.A. Curry serving as officiant. Interment will follow in Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Maxey Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The body will lie in state on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
